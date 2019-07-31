The monthly reading of the Possum Point Players Radio Theater is now set for 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

The next reading — set for Aug. 13 — will be an episode from “Richard Diamond, Private Detective” titled “The Nathan Beeker Case,” and an episode from “Our Miss Brooks” titled “Halloween Party.”

Attendees may participate in the reading.

In addition to readings, the Radio Theater recreates old-time radio shows at venues throughout Sussex County. Presentations are broadcast at 7 p.m. Sundays on WWSX 99.1 and streaming online on radiorehoboth.com.

For more, email bnoeller@yahoo.com or call 500-2788.