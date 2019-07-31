Rehoboth Beach is adding the stenciled message “Walk Your Bike” to busy sidewalk intersections on Rehoboth, Wilmington and Baltimore Avenues and the canal bridge.

No person 12 or older is allowed to ride their bike on city sidewalks.

Cyclists, drivers and pedestrians all play a role in keeping the Rehoboth Beach’s crosswalks, sidewalks and streets safe. While encouraging more bicycle and pedestrian traffic, the city wants to ensure that all participants in the community’s transportation system — pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers — practice safe travel behavior.

“Sidewalk cycling is as much a congestion issue as it is a potential safety hazard with cyclists trying to navigate around heavy foot traffic, sometimes even running into pedestrians,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. He added that the goal is to better inform people who walk, bike and drive in the city.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.