Rehoboth Beach will hold a municipal election from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.

Those unable to vote in person can vote by absentee ballot. The deadline to file a request for an absentee ballot is noon Aug. 9. To request an absentee ballot form, call 227-6181, ext. 108, or visit cityofrehoboth.com/government/elections.

The deadline for the city to mail ballots is Aug. 6. Completed ballots must be received in person or by mail before the polls close on the day of the election Aug. 10. Ballots should be returned to the City of Rehoboth Beach, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.