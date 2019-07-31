The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for expanded indoor vendor area during the 2019 Sea Witch Festival, set for Oct. 25-27 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

In addition to the outdoor vendor area around the Rehoboth Bandstand, the chamber will debut a three-day indoor vendor show in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center during the 30th annual festival. The expanded artisan and craft will feature approximately 30 juried vendors with handmade products. Admission to the show is free to the public and light concessions will also be available.

For applications and more, visit beach-fun.com or 227-6446.