Seaford is beginning the process of updating its comprehensive plan and is seeking input from the community.

The comprehensive plan is a document in text and maps, containing the city’s development strategy setting forth the position on population and housing growth within the jurisdiction, expansion of its boundaries, development of adjacent areas, redevelopment potential, community character, the general uses of land within the community and critical community development and infrastructure issues. It is required by state law and is certified by the governor.

The city has partnered with KCI Technologies Inc. on the project and together released the community and business surveys, available at seafordde.com/comprehensive-plan. Paper copies are available at Seaford City Hall, 414 High St., and can be returned to the same location upon completion.

For more, visit seafordde.com.