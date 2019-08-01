Sen. Chris Coons released a statement after the July 31 Democratic presidential debate.

"Tonight, Joe Biden showed once again why he is the best choice to defeat Donald Trump and serve as our next president,” said Coons. “Joe demonstrated how his unmatched experience and bold, progressive vision would address the real challenges facing working families and move our country forward.”

"Joe was unequivocal tonight in his commitment to protecting and expanding health care for every American,” said Coons. “He made clear that he is going to stop any Republican — or any Democrat — who wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and work instead to build on the critical progress we've made.”

"In the past two nights of debate, Democrats have shown that we are united around our shared goals of advancing equality, restoring our standing in the world and solving real challenges like health care and climate change,” said Coons. “Joe reminded us what is at stake in this election — we are in a battle for the soul of America. We are united in reaching that goal."