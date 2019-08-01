The Delaware Department of Transportation announced work is scheduled to begin to convert 19 existing tar and chip roads to asphalt in Sussex County.

The work includes pavement overlays with wedging and patching, guardrail upgrades, upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, pipe replacements, striping, top soiling, seeding, mulching and restoration.

The contractor will first begin work Aug. 5 on Deep Branch Road in Milton. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. After the work is completed on Deep Branch Road, the contractor will proceed to the next roadway. Road work is estimated to be completed by November, pending weather.

Variable message boards will be displayed to notify motorists of the upcoming work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone and obey flaggers.

Roadways to be converted are Deep Branch Road from Route 14 to Reynolds Road, Milton; Draper Road from Reynolds Road to Union Street Extension, Milton; Cordrey Road from William Street Road to Streets Road, Millsboro; William Street Road from Route 24 to Cordrey Road, Millsboro; Dogwood Acres from Vines Creek Road to Falling Point Road, Dagsboro; Holts Landing Road from Whites Neck Road to the gates at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control property, Frankford; Walter Bluff Road from Holts Landing Road and immediately after entrance to campground, Dagsboro; Shockley Town Road from Pepper Road to Frankford School Road, Frankford; Parker Road from Cypress Road to US 113, Selbyville; Cliff Road from Cypress Road to Parker Road, Selbyville; Polly Branch Road from Lighthouse Road to Main Street, Selbyville; Homestead Road from Shortly Road to Hardscrabble Road, Georgetown; ;Johnson Road from East Trap Pond Road to Beaver Dam Road, Seaford; Taylor Mill Road from Discount Land Road to Fire Tower Road, Seaford; Camp Road from US 13 to Discount Land Road, Seaford; Fleetwood Pond Road from Route 20 to Old Furnace Road, Seaford; University Road from Hickman Road to Greenwood Road, Greenwood; Woodyard Road from US 13 to Kent County Line, Greenwood; and Reynolds Road from Broadkill Road to Route 1, Milton.

The decision to convert these roads is based on an average daily traffic volume of at least 500 vehicles, the current condition of the road and the frequency of maintenance work required on the road.