Arrest following collision on South Rehoboth Boulevard

A Wilmington man was arrested in Milford on his third DUI charge.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26, members of the Carlisle Fire Company and officers from the Milford Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on South Rehoboth Boulevard, in the area of South Horseshoe Drive. Their investigation found that a vehicle being operated by 43-year-old Scott C. Biggs rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped waiting to turn onto South Horseshoe Drive.

After conducting standard field sobriety tests and a portable breath test, Biggs was taking into custody. He was charged with third offense driving under the influence and traffic-related charges. He was arraigned and bail was set at $3,125 unsecured.