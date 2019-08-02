New music from Alexina and Megan Thee Stallion.

MEGAN THEE STALLION - 'Hot Girl Summer'

Megan Thee Stallion is unstoppable. With acclaim from massive tastemakers and a growing fan base of Hotties, things are heating up; and she's just getting started. Megan Thee Stallion is poised to be the next huge hip-hop artist. The Houston-based artist has graced every ones-to-watch list you can think of and has gotten praise from Pitchfork, FADER, Refinery29, Complex and more.

Her hit single blew up alongside her EP, "Tina Snow," which debuted at No. 11 on the iTunes hip-hop charts. XXL named her songs "Cocky AF" and "Big Ole Freak" standout tracks, and Pitchfork labeled her a Rapper to Watch in 2019. "Big Ole Freak” has accumulated 2.3 million streams to date and was included in Apple Music’s “Breaking Hip Hop” playlist. Her song radiates confidence, as well as her powerful persona.

Megan is set to drop "Hot Girl Summer" Friday, Aug. 2.

ALEXINA - 'London'

If you don’t already know about London-based pop diva Alexina, listen up: she’ll take over your playlists in no time. Alexina grew up in London but was born in the south of Scotland- in fact, her moniker is also the name of a Scots female warrior, which is derivative of her real name, Alexandra. She spent a lot of time at school playing in bands and is obsessed with literature. She loves Orwell, Vonnegut, Laurie Lee and Roald Dahl. When she isn't reading or playing music, she's writing poetry or publishing fiction books for children inspired by her spoiled dog.

Alexina’s voice places her in the same moody pop category as indie-artists-turned-pop-stars Halsey and Tove Lo. The ever-so-slight rasp in her voice comes out in a seductive, captivating way, especially at the song’s opening.

The Scotland-born songstress premieres her new single "London," set to release on Wednesday, July 31st.