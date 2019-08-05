Alison L. Houck was nominated and elected to serve as the next Middle Atlantic regional director for the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy’s board of directors by the NASBA Nominating Committee in Salt Lake City.

“I am honored to serve on a board with 20 amazing CPAs from across the country,” said Houck “The idea of working alongside my peers at a national level to maintain the integrity of our profession is very exciting.”

Houck is managing partner of Faw Casson’s Rehoboth Beach office and has been in the accounting profession since 1998.

In 2015, she was appointed by Gov. Jack Markell for a three-year term as a member of the state board of accountancy, serving one year as president. She was recently reappointed for an additional three year term. She is also active in many local organizations, previously serving in Executive Committee positions with the Delaware Society of CPAs, and served three years as Delaware’s designated member of the AICPA National Council.

“NASBA is a guiding force in our industry, setting the national standards for education and preserving the viability of our profession. We are very proud of all Alison has accomplished and that a member of our team has been chosen to represent at the national level."

NASBA has served as a forum for the nation’s 55 state Boards of Accountancy since 1908. It oversees the testing and licensing for all CPA examinations and are charged with regulating the practice of public accounting in the U.S.

Faw Casson is a full-service CPA firm with offices in Dover, Rehoboth Beach, and Ocean City, Maryland.