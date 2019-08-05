Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical health care professionals job fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m Aug. 14 in the meeting room of the Seaford Inn, 24058 Sussex Highway, Seaford.

Interested candidates are asked to RSVP to 645-3336 or employment@beebehealthcare.org.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses with two years of acute care experience. Openings include clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, stepdown, cardiovascular operating room, emergency department, float pool, cardiac cath lab, medical-surgical units, orthopaedics, registered nurse first assistant, post-anesthesia care unit, cardiac cath nurse manager and clinical educator.

Beebe is also hiring certified nursing assistants and rad techs.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.