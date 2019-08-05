19-year-old Orbby L. Holder charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, when members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force conducted an administrative search warrant at the residence of 19-year-old Orbby L. Holder, in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive.

Approximately 4.15 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the residence.

Holder was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,100 cash-only bond.