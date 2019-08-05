East Coast Garden Center and Cordrey Charities choose Beebe Healthcare’s Population Health department as its beneficiary from the annual plant sale.

A portion of profits totaling $1,224 was donated, and the sale included a 10% discount for Beebe employees. Population Health nurses provided free screenings during the event.

Beebe's Population Health Department supports Beebe’s charitable mission to encourage healthy living and prevent illness among residents and visitors to our community. Beebe provides a range of free health screenings throughout our community, including blood pressure, cholesterol, osteoporosis and skin cancer screenings. To schedule screenings for an event, call 645-3337.

For more on Beebe Medical Foundation, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.