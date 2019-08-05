Dewey Beach has announced several important dates related to its upcoming municipal election, which is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station, 1 Dagsworthy Ave.

Both the candidate filing deadline and the voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

Absentee voting will begin Sept. 3 at Town Hall, 105 Rodney Ave. Visit bit.ly/2MEBsg0 for dates and times.

The last day absentee ballots will be mailed is Sept. 18.

Absentee voting will end at noon Sept. 20 at Town Hall.

For more, visit bit.ly/2MF6QuF.