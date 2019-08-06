Authors Ron Collins and Dave Skover will speak about their latest book, “The People v. Ferlinghetti: The Fight to Publish Allen Ginsberg’s HOWL,” at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Their conversation is part of the “Taking a Stand” Lecture Series hosted by the library and Topical Seminars. Browseabout Books will have copies of the book available for sale at the event, and a signing will be held after the presentation.

Earlier this year, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, renowned poet, publisher and owner of City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, turned 100. “The People v. Ferlinghetti” is the authors’ tribute to him. The book is the story of a rebellious poet, a revolutionary poem, an intrepid book publisher and a bookseller unintimidated by federal or local officials.

The Taking a Stand Lecture Series is co-hosted by the Lewes Public Library and Topical Seminars. Topical Seminars is a bi-monthly meeting of members of the community interested in participating in sessions of informed discourse on a variety of topics. The goal is to have a shared learning experience that will improve the social capital of the community.

The lecture is free; registration is requested to 645-2733.

For more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.