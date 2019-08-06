The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed Courtney Caputo to its active medical staff.

Caputo joins William Doran at Nanticoke Orthopedic Surgery in Seaford, where she is accepting new patients.

Caputo received both her Bachelor of Health Science and Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She has prior professional experience working with veterans at the Long Island State Veterans Home.

To schedule an appointment, call 990-3280.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/npnortho.