Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, sent a bipartisan letter Aug. 6 to the Trump administration to express their concerns about reports of a proposed elimination of refugee resettlements for fiscal 2020.

“While some Members of Congress have already expressed their displeasure with the fiscal 2019 resettlement cap, and the lower-than-normal admittance numbers for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, eliminating refugee admittance altogether is even more alarming,” wrote the senators. “At a time when we are facing the ‘highest levels of displacement on record,’ according to the United Nations Refugee Agency, we urge you to increase the refugee resettlement cap and to admit as many refugees as possible within that cap. America has a responsibility to promote compassion and democracy around the world through assistance to vulnerable and displaced people.”

In addition to Coons and Lankford, the letter was signed by Sens. John Thune, R-South Dakota; Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Tina Smith, D-Minnesota; Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota; Tom Carper, D-Delaware; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland; Cory Gardner, R-Colorado; and Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2MN80Vj.