The Maj. Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution announced it will sponsor its annual poster contest to celebrate Constitution Week and Constitution Day, set for Sept. 17.

Students will create a poster “illustrating the U.S. Constitution, its creation and importance to our form of government." Any art medium may be used. Each poster must measure 11-by-17-inches and display the words "Constitution Week September 1-23" somewhere on the poster. The back of the poster should provide the name, grade and school of the artist. Only one poster may be submitted per child.

All entries may be mailed to: C.A. Hudson, 20323 Ennis Street, Georgetown, DE 19947 and must be received by Sept. 10. All decisions by judges are final. Winners will be invited and recognized during the Constitution Day Celebration held on the Georgetown Circle on Sept. 17.

For more, call 644-0188.