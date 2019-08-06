Heidi Lowe Gallery, 328 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, is offering the last of its morning ring classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through the end of August.

Class instructor and gallery owner/artist Heidi Lowe has been teaching this popular beginners’ class for more than five years.

“I just love teaching this class,” said Lowe. “I am constantly amazed at how quickly students of all ages, even those without any arts background, quickly ‘get it.’”

Students are taught the basic metalsmithing techniques of sawing, hammering, soldering, filing, sanding and finishing. They then create a sterling silver ring that they can choose to customize to fit their personal style. Everyone leaves with a competed ring.

Cost is $100; registration is available at heidilowejewelry.com and is required at least one week in advance.

Heidi Lowe Gallery also offers Lovely Rings by Hand, a private service for those interested in designing and creating their own wedding bands. See the gallery website for more info.

In addition to showcasing works by Lowe, the gallery is currently hosting two special exhibitions, “Ways of Untangling” and “Earrings Galore.” In “Ways of Untangling,” Lewis-based artist Kaitlyn L. Evans explores the concepts of vulnerability and fear. “Earrings Galore” offers a collection of innovative earrings created by more than 50 national and international artists.

For more, visit heidilowejewelry.com or call 227-9203.