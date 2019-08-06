Nanticoke Health Services will hold a First Uniform uniform and shoe sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Medical Staff Conference Room of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford.

Name brands such as Cherokee, Dansko, New Balance, Grey’s Anatomy and Nurse Mates will be available in all of the latest in uniforms, scrubs and shoes for the medical professional. Payroll deductions are available for eligible NHS employees.

Proceeds will benefit Nanticoke Memorial Hospital to support Nanticoke’s patients.

For more, email fioric@nanticoke.org or call 536-5393.