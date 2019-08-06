Van crossed center line

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Harbeson.

The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, when a 2016 Ford Transit work van, operated by a 50-year-old Milton man, was traveling eastbound on Route 9, just east of Josephs Road. At the same time, a 2015 Isuzu six-wheel box truck, operated by a 56-year-old Milford man, was traveling westbound on Route 9 in the same area.

For unknown reasons, the Ford Transit van crossed the center line and entered the westbound travel lane in front of the box truck. The driver of the box truck attempted to swerve to avoid impact but was unsuccessful.

The two vehicles collided and the box truck spun out before coming to rest on its side. The Ford Transit van spun 180 degrees and came to rest upright.

The driver of the Ford Transit van was transported by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. It's unknown if he was properly restrained at the time of the collision. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Isuzu box truck was properly restrained. He was transported by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated and released for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors for either operator in this collision.

Route 9 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The Delaware State Police Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone that has information regarding this crash or anyone who may have witnessed it to contact Cpl. J. Burns of Troop 7 at (302)-703-3266.