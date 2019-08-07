Keller Williams Realty announced the June 2019 Top Producers for its southeast Sussex County locations.

Jenn Jones, of the Bethany Beach office, won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agent for the month of June.

Other individual awards for top listings went to Karla Morgan, of the West Fenwick office, and Joann Glussich, of the Lewes office.

The Don Williams Group, of the Lewes office, won top honors for the highest listing volume for team. The Don Williams Group consists of Emily Williams, Tripp Williams, Geoffrey Howard, Liz Williams, Justin DiNorscia and Cameron McCain.

Other team awards for top listings went to Lesko to the Beach, of the Bethany Beach office, including Jay Lesko, Anita Roughton and Marian Campo; Seaside Seven, of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office, including Ann Baker, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laurie McFaul, Christine Antonioli, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn and Bill Hand; Veirs-Bouloucon Home Team, of the West Fenwick office, including Courtney Bouloucon, Marc Bouloucon, Al Veirs and Justin Noble; Surf on Home Team, of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office, including Steve Alexander, Jenny Smith and Dave Leiderman; and Bright Home Group, of Laurel, including William Brown, Erik Brubaker, Jay Doaty, Rich Hutchins, Lisa Whited and Meme Ellis.

Chrisy Tingle, of the Bethany Beach office, won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of June.

Other individual awards for top written volume went to Anne Powell, of the West Fenwick office, and Terri Favata, of the Lewes office.

The Don Williams Group, of the Lewes office, won top honors for top written volume for Teams for the month of June.

Other team awards for top written sales volume went to Jared Bowers Group, of the Bethany Beach office, including Jared Bowers, Dawid Jablonski, Erica Bader and Jason Mathis-White; Seaside Seven of Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Veirs Bouloucon Home Group Team, of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team, of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; and Bright Home Group, of the Laurel office.

Chrisy Tingle, of the Bethany Beach, office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of June.

Other individual award winners for highest sold volume were Anne Powell, of the West Fenwick office, and Joann Glussich, of the Lewes office.

Seaside Seven of the Sea Colony at Marketplace office won top honors for highest sales volume for teams for June.

Other team award for highest sales volume went to Jeff Fowler, of the Lewes office, including Cindy Sakowksi, Kevin Maguire, Suzanne Wiedmann, John Cusato and Joe Cuasto; Jared Bowers Group, of the Bethany Beach office; Seaside Seven of Marketplace as Sea Colony office; Veirs Bouloucon Home Group Team, of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team, of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; and Bright Home Group, of the Laurel office.

Awards were also presented to the highest number of units for the month for individual agents and teams for the month of June. Jenn Jones of the Bethany office won for the most number of listings; Terri Favata of the Lewes office won for most ratified contracts and Erin Lee won for the highest number of closing for the month. For Teams, the winners are: Don Williams Group won for the most listings obtained for the month of June; The Revolution Group won top honors for the most contract written; Seaside Seven won top honors the most closings for the month.

