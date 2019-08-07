The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed Julia Seeley to its Nanticoke Immediate Care staff.

Seeley received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Maryland at Baltimore; her Master of Science in nursing with a major in critical care from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio; and her Post Masters Certificate in family nurse practitioner from Salisbury State University in Salisbury, Maryland. She is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner and has 16 years of prior professional experience as a nurse practitioner. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Urgent Care Association of America and Sigma Theta Tau, Lambda Eta Chapter.

