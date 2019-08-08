Atlantic General Hospital, in collaboration with Worcester Goes Purple and community partners, announced its AGH Goes Purple kickoff is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Maryland.

The community education and resource event, in observance of Opioid Awareness Day, will promote opioid awareness and provide information on recovery and peer support, integrative therapies, Naloxone training and other resources for addiction treatment.

Worcester Goes Purple secured grant funding from the Worcester County Arts Council for the installation of an art rock river. Rocks will be available during the event to be painted and placed in the River of Care and River of Hope in honor of those who have died from an overdose or are struggling with addiction.

For more, call 410-629-6820 or email dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org.