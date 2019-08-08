Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s Builders Dash 5K run/walk fundraiser is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Dover Federal Credit Union, 1075 Silver Lake Blvd.

Proceeds from this event will go to build homes for families in need in Kent County.

The run/walk is an out-and-back route on a flat, paved course. Unique hammer awards will be given to overall male/female and master winners, top-three male/female runners in five-year age groups, and top-five male/female walk finishers. Medals will also be given to all Kiddie K finishers, and all runners will receive Builders Dash 5K shirts and free refreshments.

Registration is $25 until Aug. 10, $30 after and the day of the event. Children 10 and younger are free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Make checks payable to CDHFH and mail to TriSports, 2772 Hazlettville Road, Dover, DE 19904, or register at trisportsevents.com.

For more, email lsimpson@centraldelawarehabitat.org or ray@trisportsevents.com.