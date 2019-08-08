The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks & Recreation recognized 13 members of the Veterans Conservation Corps for their commitment to preserving Delaware’s natural resources during the past 11 months at an event at Holts Landing State Park in Dagsboro.

Since October 2018, the men and women involved in the VCC completed nearly 13,000 hours of service to DNREC to include the removal of invasive species spanning 1,000 acres, planting more than 2,000 trees and maintaining 173 miles of trails.

The Veterans Conservation Corps is an AmeriCorps National Service Program that enables military veterans and their family members to learn and perform environmental stewardship and trail maintenance throughout Delaware State Parks. VCC participants gain certification, education and hands-on skills training in preparation for a career in the natural resources field.

“I sincerely thank the members of the Veterans Conservation Corps for their service to our country and for bringing their talents to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control,” said DNREC Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin-Ogden. “Their time with us has concluded, but their contributions to the State of Delaware have made a long lasting impact.”

Applications for the 2019-20 program year are being accepted. This opportunity is available for military veterans, recently retired veterans, active guard and reserve members, military spouses and immediate family members. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Karen Minner, VCC program director, at 739-9208.