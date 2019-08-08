In 2019, the Dorchester County Historical Society has been gathering the oral histories of Dorchester County natives who served in Vietnam.

These histories have been audio taped and are being archived in the Todd Research Center, which is maintained by the organization. A planned Veterans Day, Vietnam Veteran Recognition will be held Nov. 11.

With Veterans’ Day approaching, DCHS encourages Dorchester County Vietnam veterans to give audio interviews. Recorded material becomes part of the audio library in the Todd Research Center.

DCHS is located on the campus of the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

For more, call 410-228-7953.