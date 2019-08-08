Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. announced the promotion of Maj. Melissa A. Zebley to the rank of lieutenant colonel Aug. 8.

Zebley is a 27-year member of the division and was appointed as a trooper in July 1992. Upon completion of her academy training, she was assigned to Troop 6, Prices Corner. In September 1997, she was transferred to the academy as a drill instructor. She served that function until December 2001.

In April 2002, Zebley was promoted to sergeant and was assigned to Troop 1, Penny Hill. She served as a patrol supervisor until October 2005, when she was transferred to the Public Information Office and later assumed the role of director. In February 2007, she was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to headquarters as the fiscal officer for the division. In April 2009, she transferred to Troop 2 near Glasgow where she was in charge of patrol operations for the troop. In August 2009, Zebley was promoted to captain and was transferred to Troop 1 as the commander. In September 2010, she was promoted to major and served on the executive staff as the administrative officer and the New Castle County operations officer.

Zebley graduated from the University of Delaware in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science. She also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2000. She continued her education and earned a Master of Science in 2003 from Wilmington University.

Zebley is a 2008 graduate of the 235th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. In addition, she has been a Wilmington University adjunct instructor and a program assistant for the Criminal Justice Program. She has organized the annual Women in Criminal Justice Leadership Conference since its inception in 2005.

“Major Zebley has been steadfast in her commitment to serve the citizens of Delaware and the Delaware State Police,” said McQueen. “She has distinguished herself at every level of the organization. Her leadership, knowledge, and experience will continue to bring tremendous value to our Executive Staff. She will be instrumental in the future success of the Delaware State Police.”