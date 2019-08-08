Four concerts remain in the 2019 Lewes Summer Concert Series in Stango Park, 114 E. Third St.

The next concert, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 13, will feature the U.S. Navy Band The Commodores. As the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, The Commodores have been performing big band jazz for more than 40 years. Their concerts are a mix of traditional big band music, jazz vocal arrangements and new instrumental music written specifically for The Commodores of today.

Upcoming concerts will feature The Gibbonses, Aug. 13; 5th Avenue featuring Vincent Varrassi, Aug. 27; and Ty Sherwood & Tydewater Band, Sept. 2.

Concerts are free and provide a family-friendly event with diverse music options. Attendees can bring chairs, blankets, snacks and dancing shoes. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway.

The 2019 summer concert series lineup is sponsored by Lewes, WSFS Bank, and by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Information about concert schedule and bands can be found at bit.ly/2QEOVUU, or by picking up a concert brochure at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, 120 Kings Highway.