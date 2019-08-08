Mountaire Farms recently awarded 28 students with $2,500 scholarships to help them pay for college.

Children and grandchildren of employees, growers and grain suppliers are all eligible for the scholarships, which were announced at luncheons in Delaware and North Carolina recently.

“We are proud of this program because it embraces everything that we care about — our employees, our growers, our grain producers and their families,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “And these students have all demonstrated a commitment to their education, and to their communities, which we believe should be celebrated.”

Speaking to the students and their families this year was Daniel Reifenstein, who is participating in Mountaire’s Management Trainee program after successfully serving as an intern at the company. The program accepts recent college graduates and other candidates for leadership roles and exposes them to every aspect of the business during a 50-week training period.

This year’s Delmarva recipients include:

— Kate Beauchamp, a graduate of Holly Grove Christian School. Her father, Scot Beauchamp, lives in Westover, Maryland, and is a broiler grower and grain producer for Mountaire Farms. She attends Delaware Valley University.

— Thelma Marian Godinez Gault, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School who lives in Bishopville, Maryland. Her mother, Maria Gault, works as the further processing superintendent at the Selbyville processing plant. She will attend Salisbury University.

— Sourasack Michael Sananikone, a graduate of Indian River High School, of Selbyville. His father works as a maintenance refrigeration mechanic at the Selbyville processing plant. He will attend the University of Delaware.

— John Ring, a graduate of Pocomoke High School, of Westover, Maryland. His parents, Roy Ring and Candace Anderson, are broiler growers for Mountaire Farms. He will attend Delaware Valley University.

— Suhey Matamoros, of Lincoln. Her father, Wil Matamoros, works as the second processing superintendent at the Selbyville processing plant. She attends the University of Delaware.

— Vicky Vazquez, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, of Berlin, Maryland. Her mother, Maria Vazquez, works as the further processing superintendent at the Selbyville processing plant. She will attend Salisbury University.

— Madison Cook, a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, of Townsend. Her father, Stephen Cook, is a grain producer for Mountaire Farms. She attends Norwich University.

— Courtney Floyd, a graduate of Broadwater Academy, of Pungoteague, Virginia. Her father, William Floyd, is a grain merchandising manager and grain producer in Eastville, Virginia. She is attending Virginia Tech.

— Taylor Cartanza, a graduate of Polytech High School, of Dover. Her father, Paul Cartanza, is a grain producer for Mountaire Farms. She will attend the University of Delaware.

— Zachary Adams, a graduate of Seaford High School, of Seaford. Her grandfather, William O’Day, is a grain producer for Mountaire Farms. He will attend Purdue University.

— Hannah Slacum, a graduate of Delmarva Christian High School, of Ocean City, Maryland. Her father, Scott Slacum, is a technical services manager at the Millsboro processing plant. She will attend Coastal Carolina University.

— Colton Schweiger, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, of Berlin, Maryland. His mother, Angie Schweiger, works as the ERP manager at the corporate office in Millsboro. He will attend Salisbury University.

— Payge Hudson, a graduate of Delmar High School. Her father, Allan Collins, is a grower in Millsboro. She will be a freshman at Virginia Tech.

— Christopher Clifton, a graduate of Delmar High School, of Bridgeville. Her parents, Sherri and Matt Smith, are growers in Bridgeville for Mountaire Farms. He is attending Salisbury University.

— McKenna Longo, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, of Bridgeville. Her father, Mark Longo, is a transportation supervisor and Department of Transportation compliance specialist in the corporate office in Millsboro. She will attend the University of Delaware.

— Hunter Willoughby, a graduate from the MOT Charter School, of Newark. His father, Robert Willoughby Jr., is a grain producer for Mountaire Farms. He will attend the University of Delaware.

For more, visit mountaire.com.