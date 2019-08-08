Possum Point Players will host auditions for its original holiday revue “Christmas from the Heart” at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and 21 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Those auditioning should come with a prepared vocal selection, Christmas or other, and either sheet music or accompaniment CD. A piano accompanist will be provided. Singing without accompaniment or along with a taped performer is discouraged.

Performance dates are Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 6, 7 and 8.

Cast requirements are 20-25 singers aged 16 and older, including at least six older teenagers, and six children ages 8-12. All cast members must sing.

Those unable to attend but interested in auditioning for joining the production crew should email rpackdel@yahoo.com or kenney.workman@merck.com.