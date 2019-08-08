The incident occurred on Fire Tower Road in Laurel.

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation relating to a vehicle accident near Laurel.

The incident occurred around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, when troopers were dispatched to a private residence on Fire Tower Road in Laurel. A 77-year-old female had driven a 2012 Ford Escape across private property to a private dumpster. After coming to a complete stop, she got out and walked to the rear of the SUV to retrieve some garbage that she intended to throw into the dumpster.

However, the vehicle had not been placed in park. When she reached the rear of the vehicle, the SUV began to roll backward and knocked her onto the ground, where she was subsequently overrun by the tires. There were no passengers inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The victim was located by family members. She was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.