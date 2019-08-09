The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation announced the 2019 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament to benefit Atlantic General Hospital will be held Sept. 26 at Ocean City Golf Club, 11401 Country Club Drive, Berlin.

The AGH Fall Golf Classic, celebrating its 26th year, was renamed in 2016 in recognition of the commitment and service of the late Robert E. Warfield Sr. “Bob” Warfield dedicated his life to giving to others in service and in spirit. He was an integral member of the AGH Fall Golf Classic Committee since he joined the foundation’s board of directors in 1999. A founding member of the hospital’s board of trustees, former chairman of the board of directors for the AGH Foundation, he was also a member and served on the board of directors for the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club and on the board of directors for the Maryland Economic Development Corporation and Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund.

For local golfers this tournament has become an annual tradition, with the 2018 event raising $105,000 to expand health care services and programs for the community.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Player entry fee includes cart and greens fees, boxed lunch and buffet dinner as well as snacks and beverages and cocktails on the course. Deluxe giveaways, tournament awards and team photographs are also included.

As in years past, each team can choose their course/format — Newport Bay/Best Ball or Seaside/Scramble. Team reservations can be submitted at atlanticgeneral.org/golf and must be received by Sept. 19. The lunch will be provided by Buxy’s Dry Dock Catering, the reception sponsored by Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grille and dinner sponsored by Atlantic General Hospital Medical Staff and an anonymous sponsor.

For more, visit atlanticgeneral.org/golf, text WARFIELD to 41444, call 410-641-9671 or email jstokes@atlanticgeneral.org.