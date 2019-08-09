Beebe Healthcare will sponsor the 13th annual Go Red for Women Luncheon and Fashion Show with the American Heart Association on Sept. 16 at the Clubhouse at Baywood Greens, 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro.

The keynote speaker will be Edward “Ted” Stephenson Jr., a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in cardiac surgery with Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Stephenson received his medical degree from State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Center. Following that, he completed an internship and residency in the Division of General Surgery at the Penn State Health — Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Stephenson continued on at Penn State Health - Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where he completed a research fellowship and fellowship in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery. He also worked as a clinical instructor and assistant professor in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national call — for women, by women — to take charge of their health and live stronger, healthier lives.

Co-chairs of the event are Pat Sandy of the Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary and Lynn Toth, a cardiovascular medical specialist and chairwoman of the Stroke Program at Beebe Healthcare.

Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Beebe Healthcare’s Population Health team will provide free blood pressure screenings from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. for those attending the luncheon.

Tickets are $30 per person, and proceeds benefit the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. Tickets are available at heart.org/sussexgored. Make checks out to the American Heart Association/So DE, and mail to Tracey Gaines-Powell, 106 Bobby’s Branch Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Donations are welcome.

For sponsorship or ticket information, call 236-1537 or 934-6420 or email moviestoo@aol.com.