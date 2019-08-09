The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral chose the American Red Cross of Delmarva as the beneficiary of funds to be raised at its Aug. 30 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral silent auction.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing volunteers and with donor funds.

The 2019 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Labor Day, at the north end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. The event is a celebration at the end of the summer to "bid a fond farewell" to the traditional summer season.

At the event, spectators go to the Bethany Beach Boardwalk on Labor Day and can join the funeral procession of mourners accompanied by Dixieland bands. Mourners carry a casket with a mannequin representing "Summer of 2019" from the North end of the Boardwalk to its final resting place at the Boardwalk Bandstand.

This is a family-friendly event and is free to the public.

For the past 14 years, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has also hosted the Jazz Funeral silent auction to benefit a local charity. This year, the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction will be held from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Bethany Blues, 6 N. Pennsylvania Ave., to honor the Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross.

For more, visit jazz-funeral.com.