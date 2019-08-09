Nanticoke Health Services announced Kasey Moore was named Nurse of the Month for June 2019.

Moore began her career with Nanticoke Health Services in March 2013 as a registered nurse in the Medical-Surgical Unit. In November 2017, she moved to the operating room. In the OR, Moore is known for her knowledge and leadership skills by other staff. She has recently taken a new employee under her wing to train. Moore is an instrumental part of the surgical team and has always been responsive in difficult situations. She has a great rapport with Nanticoke’s surgeons and ancillary staff.

Moore was born at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and is a native of Sussex County. She lives in Laurel and enjoys traveling to the local beaches and socializing with friends during her time off. She earned her Master of Science in nursing in executive leadership from Wilmington University in 2017 and is a member of the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.