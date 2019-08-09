Nanticoke Health Services announced Rachel Borders was named Nurse of the Month for July 2019.

Borders began her career with Nanticoke Health Services in September 2015 as a registered nurse in the Clinical Decision Unit, where she currently works. Her department manager reports that “her interpersonal skills are beyond measure and she always displays a warm smile, calm demeanor, welcoming personality and positive attitude.”

Borders not only works as a staff RN at the bedside, but she also serves as a preceptor and relief charge nurse on CDU.

Borders is a graduate of Delaware Technical Community College. She resides in Seaford with her husband Vincent and their three year old daughter, Nora. Borders enjoys travelling, reading, going to the beach, attending Hickory Ridge Church and spending time with her family and friends.