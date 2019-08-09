Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department welcomed exchange visitors Aug. 5 to celebrate National Exchange Day.

Exchange Day brings together international exchange participants with American hosts to “eat, play and give” by sharing cultural diversity and American customs, giving back to their communities and having fun. Students started the day with a service project painting benches that will be donated to the new Rehoboth Elementary School along with beach and boardwalk trash cans. The service project was followed by lunch and a tour of City Hall.

“Exchange Day encourages and inspires us to take action and practice the lessons of cultural appreciation and understanding,” said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns. “These actions strengthen our community.”

For more, visit j1visa.state.gov.