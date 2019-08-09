The board of directors of Del-One Federal Credit Union announced the appointment of Ron Baron as its new president and CEO.

Baron had been serving as interim president/CEO since April and had previously served as the chief financial officer since June 2018. Prior to joining Del-One, Baron served as senior vice president and CFO for Azura Credit Union in Topeka, Kansas. His career also includes serving as CFO for two publicly-traded community banks in Virginia and as senior vice president and treasurer at Benjamin Franklin Bancorp Inc. in Franklin, Massachusetts. He also served in financial management positions at Bay Loan and Investment Bank and Bank of New England-Old Colony and as a credit officer for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Baron is involved in several community organizations including local Rotary Clubs. He and his wife Beth reside in Dover.

“The Del-One board of directors is pleased that Ron has accepted the position of president/CEO and we look forward to working together on behalf of over 68,000 members and growing of Del-One,” said Nancy J. Shevock, chairman of the board. “Our 11 convenient locations throughout the state of Delaware represent our commitment to serving our members and we know that under Ron’s leadership we will continue our tradition of service of excellence. The staff of Del-One has been extremely gracious in welcoming Ron as their new leader.”

For more, visit del-one.org.