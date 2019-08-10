25-year-old Lorenzo Williams of Seaford charged with a multitude of offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man who was wanted on multiple felony charges.

On Thursday, August 8, members of the U.S. Marshals, while working with the Delaware State Police, located and apprehended 25-year-old Lorenzo Williams in Wilmington without incident.

According to police, Williams was wanted in relation to the following incidents:

On June 28, 2019, Williams ran a stop sign and failed to stop on command while driving in a reckless manner. After the vehicle pursuit, he fled on foot. On July 1, 2019, Williams fled from officers after being observed on the front porch of his residence. On July 24, 2019, Williams forced entry into a private residence in Seaford, stole money and a firearm, then set fire to the residence. Later that day, Williams was located at a hotel in Long Neck and fled from police on foot after he entered an occupied hotel room and left his child.

Williams was transported back to the Troop and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, two counts of second-degree burglary, felony theft, theft of a firearm, two counts of criminal mischief, reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of resisting arrest, disregarding a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and various traffic charges.

Williams was also wanted by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office for arson and violation of probation, Superior Court and Court of Common Pleas in both Kent and Sussex Counties and the Seaford Police Department for forgery, theft, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $43,500 cash-only bond.