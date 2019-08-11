Early morning at Route 1 and Church Street in Rehoboth Beach.

UPDATE: Delaware State Police have identified the pedestrian that died in a Rehoboth Beach crash on Sunday, August 11, as 40-year-old Martir Santiago, of Rehoboth Beach.

---

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal Rehoboth Beach pedestrian crash involving a state trooper.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, August 11, a trooper in a fully marked 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling in the left lane of northbound Coastal Highway, approaching Church Street (and the Turnstone Builders office) in Rehoboth. The trooper was responding to a call, with lights and siren.

At the same time, a 40-year-old male was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway in the same area, in a westward direction. As he entered the left lane, he was struck. The trooper, who was properly restrained and uninjured in the collision, came to a controlled stop.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics. The pedestrian did not have a light or reflective clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk. Impairment is undetermined at this time.

The 31-year-old trooper has been employed by the Delaware State Police for nine years and is assigned to Troop 7 patrol in Lewes. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

Coastal Highway, north of Church Street, was closed in the area of the crash for 3.5 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.