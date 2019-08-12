18-year-olds Luke T. Crowson, of Ocean View and Dylan J. Gordon, of Salisbury, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two suspects after a vehicle pursuit led to the discovery of drugs in Dagsboro.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, when a trooper observed a vehicle traveling on Vines Creek Road, near the intersection of Armory Road, swerving on the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated, but the operator failed to stop, traveling above the posted speed limit and violating multiple traffic laws.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the railroad tracks north of Thorogoods. The operator exited and fled on foot. A passenger, 18-year-old Luke T. Crowson, of Ocean View, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

The operator, identified as 18-year-old Dylan J. Gordon, of Salisbury, Maryland, was apprehended a short distance away without further incident. Upon contact with Gordon, an odor of alcohol was detected and it was learned that Gordon’s drivers license was suspended.

During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and about 5.5 grams of cocaine and a little over a gram of marijuana were located.

Gordon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, disregarding a police officer signal, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, possession of marijuana and traffic-related offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,300 secured bond.

Crowson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy and released on his own recognizance.