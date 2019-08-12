The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of the bridge over Maple Branch, Maple Branch Road between Redden and West Robbins roads, southwest of Ellendale, from 7 a.m. Aug. 19 to 11 p.m. Aug. 30.

DelDOT's contractor, Zack Excavating Inc., will remove the corrugated metal pipe arch and replace the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work may include the installation of a guardrail, reconstruction of roadway approaches and placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.