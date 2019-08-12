The deadline for submissions to the 16th annual Friends of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge photography contest is set for Oct. 13.

The annual contest showcases much of the finest nature photography on the Delmarva Peninsula and attracts more than 200 entries in seven different categories. This year's contest opens with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the refuge auditorium, 11978 Turkle Pond Road, Milton.

The contest is open to all photographers. Categories include the beauty of Prime Hook, native flowers and plants, native birds, native wildlife, Delmarva scenery, senior student and junior student.

Photos can be viewed from 9 a.m to 4 p.m daily through Dec. 8.

For complete rules and more, visit friendsofprimehook.com.