Riverview Park, adjacent to Seaford Boat Ramp, is temporarily closed as of Aug. 12.

Seaford has partnered with the Delaware Soil Conservation District to construct a living shoreline, along with the riprap stabilization project located along the riverbank at Riverview Park. A boardwalk structure will act as a wave attenuation device to slow the force of the water against the shore to help minimize future erosion.

The total project cost is estimated to be $450,000 and is being fully funded by grants obtained by the conservation district.

The project will take approximately 90 days to construct. During this time the park will be closed to the public.

For more, contact publicworks@seafordde.com or 629-8307.