Seaford School District students will be greeted during the community’s fourth annual Back to School Student Welcoming on Aug. 27 at the district’s six school locations.

“We welcome this opportunity to thank these local residents and professionals for their support,” said Jeffrey Benson, Seaford School District board member. “Without them, we would not be able to accomplish and greet as many students and their families that we do. We thank everyone in our community for their support. It truly does take a village and we appreciate all the support we have received.”

Those looking to participate in the greeting celebration can meet the group at 8 a.m. in the Seaford Boys and Girls Club parking lot, 310 Virginia Ave.

For more, call 853-2841 or email jbenson84@hotmail.com.