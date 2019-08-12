Seaford will host a public workshop on the Oyster House Park master plan conceptual design at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at City Council Chambers, 414 High St.

The Oyster House Park Project is a planned public park located along the banks of the Nanticoke River in downtown Seaford. The space will serve as a trailhead allowing the public to visit and explore the biodiverse land, learn about the history of Seaford and the Nanticoke through collaboration with the Seaford Museum and support the revitalization and economic development currently underway in Seaford.

Seaford, along with partners the Chesapeake Conservancy, the Nanticoke River Watershed Conservancy and with the cooperation of Gerry Thomas, have worked for a year and a half to get to this point in the project.

Those unable to attend may submitted comments to tbooth@seafordde.com, through 4 p.m. Aug. 20.