Sussex County taxpayers is beginning to issue property tax bills for the 2020 fiscal year.

Each August, Sussex County government issues tens of thousands of tax bills for the more than 179,000 parcels in the county, with revenue collected funding various local public services. The county’s billing services office has begun issuing bills for the 2020 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $160.2 million in tax revenue. Bills can be viewed at bit.ly/2ZXpdPt.

For property owners without mortgage escrow accounts, paper copies will be mailed throughout August, with payment due by Sept. 30.

Tax bills feature an easy-to-read format to help taxpayers understand their bills and payment options, a number of which are available for the public’s convenience. A tutorial explaining how to view account information and make payments is available at sussexcountyde.gov/property-tax-portal-tutorial.

For the 2020 tax year, the county will mail more than 130,000 paper copies, while more than 51,000 bills will be sent electronically to mortgage lenders, requiring no paper or postage. Property owners not receiving a paper bill and who have a current escrow account are encouraged to check with their lenders to verify payment status.

Annual tax bills include county property taxes, and county sewer and water, tax ditch and street lighting fees, where applicable. Additionally, tax bills include local school district taxes, which are set by and vary among the eight independent school districts. Delaware law requires Sussex County to bill property owners for school taxes on behalf of the districts, with those funds then turned over to the state. Approximately 10% of the typical residential tax bill is for county property taxes, with the remainder going to public education.

Sussex County accepts tax payments by cash, check, money order, and debit or credit cards.

For more, call 855-7871.