Aug. 15-21

COMMUNITY Thursday, Aug. 15

“Lost Off Lewes: The British Warship DeBraak”: 9 a.m., Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Special tour explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of this 18th-century shipwreck. Limited seating. $10, cash or check only. Must register: hca_zmevents@state.de.us, 645-1148. Also 9 a.m. Aug 22 and 29.

“Moon Machines: Part 6: The Lunar Rover”: 7 p.m., Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave. All are welcome to a screening of the documentary film series “Moon Machines” followed by a discussion moderated by Bill Newcott, former Space Science Editor at National Geographic Magazine, covering the U.S. space program’s then-current missions as well as its history. Free. 645-2733, leweslibrary.org.

Billy Currington: 7 p.m., The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville. Starts $49. freemanstage.org.

“Labyrinth Film Screening”: 7-9 p.m., The Milton Theatre, 110 Union St. Enjoy a full audience participation screening of the fantasy classic “Labyrinth.” $5 to $10. miltontheatre.org.

Yacht Rock Revue: 8 p.m., Bottle & Cork, 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach. $20. bottleandcork.com.

Friday, Aug. 16

BLAST Lyme Disease: 6-7 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. The Lyme Disease Prevention Program, BLAST Lyme Disease, will be presented by Emily Marshall of the Delaware Division of Public Health. The program is designed to increase knowledge about Lyme and other tick-borne diseases with an emphasis on promoting prevention measures. Free. greenwood.lib.de.us, 349-5309.

Summer of Love — Songs from the Woodstock Generation: 7 p.m., The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville. $25. freemanstage.org.

Janglebachs — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock: 8 p.m., Milton Theatre, 110 Union St. $15-$20. Miltontheatre.com. Also 2 p.m. Aug. 17.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Lewes Creative Writers Conference: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave. The 12th annual Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference will feature workshops on various writing-related topics. Free. Must register: visit lewes.lib.de.us.

Royal Princess Tea Party: 3-6 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave. The Kim and Evans Family Foundation will host a Royal Princess Tea Party. Larkin, the voice of Princess Jasmine from the Walt Disney animated feature “Aladdin,” will speak on empowering young women. $22-$43. rachelostroski@gmail.com.

Paul Cullen and Friends: 8 p.m., Milton Theatre, 110 Union St. $20-$35. miltontheatre.com.

Sunday, Aug. 18

78th Army Dixieland Brass Band: 2 p.m., Milton Theatre, 110 Union St. Free. miltontheatre.com.

Monday, Aug. 19

Movies on the Beach — “Hotel Transylvania 3”: 8:30 p.m., beach on Dagsworthy Avenue, Dewey Beach. Bring a beach chair for weekly movies on the beach, hosted by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. Free. 227-2233, beach-fun.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Bonfires on the Beach: 8:30 p.m., beach on Dagsworthy Avenue, Dewey Beach. The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts weekly bonfires on the beach. A $1 donation gets roasters a jumbo marshmallow and a stick to borrow for roasting. Free. 227-2233, beach-fun.com.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Tedeschi Trucks Band Signs 2019 Tour: 7 p.m., The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville. $49. freemanstage.org.

WEEKLY Thursdays

Toddler Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. Ages 1 and 2 are encouraged to attend for stories and crafts. Free.

Overeaters Anonymous: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayhealth Milford Memorial, 21 W. Clarke Ave. Bayhealth found a solution to overeating and compulsive food behaviors. Meet in the Grier Building Room 207. OA.org, 245-3766.

Literacy Education Assistance Pups: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Children practice reading to a dog. Free. greenwood.lib.de.us.

Fridays

Teddy Bear Storytime in the Park: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St. Children will meet in the park behind the Greenwood Library to sing songs, play with bells and scarves and read a few books. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bear or toy. Free. 349-5309, greenwood.lib.de.us.

Saturdays

Saturday Morning Group Road Ride: 8 a.m. to noon, Lifecycle, 10 SE Front St., Milford. Lifecycle is host to group road rides led by Milford cyclist Bobby Spath. Speed: 16 mph. Distance: 23-27 miles including Slaughter Beach loop. 233-1657.

Saturday Lapsit: 9 a.m., Bridgeville Public Library, 600 S. Cannon St. Storytime for ages 3 months to 3 years. 337-7401.

Tape Town: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. Stop by and have some fun down on the farm.

Learn to Solve the Rubik's Cube: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Ages 10 and older. Guests should bring their cube to learn the different steps needed to solve the mystery. Free. 302-349-5309, greenwood.lib.de.us.

Sundays

Sunday School: 10 a.m., Community Baptist Mission Church, 2810 Westville Road, Marydel. Welcome guest fellowship at 10:45 a.m.; worship service at 11 a.m. 410-482-6064.

Mondays

Wild About Playtime: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Drop-in playtime in the children's room. Toys and activities appropriate for babies to preschoolers. 349-5309.

Tuesdays

Preschool Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave. For ages 3-5. 645-2733, leweslibrary.org.

Story Hour with Ms. Robin: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. For ages 3-5. Free. 422-8996.

Read Aloud Story Hour: 4-5 p.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. A story hour for young elementary students age 6 and older. 422-8996.

Bingo: 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:45 p.m. early-bird games, 7 p.m. regular games, Milford Elks Lodge, 18951 Elks Lodge Road. Extra drawings and food. $20/20 games. 424-2401.

Tot Time: 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27, Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Singing, nursery rhymes and stories for ages infant to 4. 349-5309.

Wednesdays

Discovering Delaware’s Maritime Past: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through April, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Display explores the DeBraak, a shipwrecked 18th-century British warship including a photo of the hull recovery, reproductions of items aboard ship and a model of the vessel. 645-1148.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Fun stories, songs and a craft. 349-5309.

Yoga: 3-4 p.m., Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Taught by Bonnie Hernandez. Open to ages 12 years and older. All skill levels are welcome. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Free. Must register: 349-5309, greenwood.lib.de.us.

Bark for Books: 4-6 p.m., Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St. Children can build reading skills by reading to a real dog, Kai. Free. 422-8996.

Technology Help Session: 4:30 p.m. Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St. Tech help with electronic devices. Free. 349-5309.

Men's Chorus Pride of DelMarVa Open Rehearsal: 6:45-9:45 p.m., Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church Ave., Milford. Choral singers, the Pride of DelMarVa, is looking for male singers. Free vocal/performance coaching. 410-253-5772, prideofdelmarva1@gmail.com.

atTAcK Addiction Support Group: 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Hall, 129 W. Fourth St., Lewes. Expands education and awareness and assists people in locating services. Attackaddiction.com.