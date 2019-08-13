The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Powerful You on Aug. 8 at Fifer Orchards, 1919 Allabands Mill Road, Camden.

Chamber members, ambassadors and staff members joined Carolyn Phinney, owner and intuitive life coach, in celebrating her grand opening.

Powerful You is a new resource for life coaching. Phinney, formerly of Signs By Tomorrow — Dover, will offer clients the opportunity to better their lives through expansion. Phinney works one-on-one with clients to assist them.

“I work with people who want to take their power back from wherever they may be giving it away or left it (work, home, business, family, past events, etc.) and reapply it to what they really wish to expand in their life,” said Phinney.

In addition to one-on-one coaching, Phinney also offers group programs.

She is also planning to schedule local talks for the community. She intends to continue working with veterans. Phinney also wants to design a youth program that focusses on teaching young people the importance of loving oneself and pursuing their dreams.

For her grand opening celebration, Phinney is gifting a one-on-one coaching session to anyone who wants to try life coaching.

For more, visit www.powerfulyou.life, email Carolyn@powerfulyou.life or call 302-480-4727.